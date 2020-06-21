Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dyadic International, Inc (NASDAQ:DYAI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.33 Million

Brokerages expect Dyadic International, Inc (NASDAQ:DYAI) to post $1.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dyadic International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.16 million and the lowest is $500,000.00. Dyadic International reported sales of $390,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 241%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Dyadic International will report full year sales of $4.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 million to $9.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $13.62 million, with estimates ranging from $1.85 million to $36.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dyadic International.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Dyadic International had a negative net margin of 523.65% and a negative return on equity of 22.87%. The firm had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Dyadic International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Dawson James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dyadic International in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Dyadic International in a report on Wednesday, June 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ DYAI traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.05. 423,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,650. Dyadic International has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $9.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.19 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dyadic International by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dyadic International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Dyadic International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $327,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dyadic International by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 39,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Dyadic International by 16,166.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 80,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Dyadic International Company Profile

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, engages in the development, production, and sale of enzymes and other proteins in the United States and the Netherlands. It utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial production of human and animal vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, bi-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, FC-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

