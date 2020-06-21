Zacks: Brokerages Expect Millendo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLND) to Post -$0.54 EPS

Brokerages predict that Millendo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLND) will post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Millendo Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.61) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.47). Millendo Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.74) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Millendo Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.44) to ($1.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.14) to ($0.70). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Millendo Therapeutics.

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.02.

A number of analysts have commented on MLND shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Millendo Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Samsara BioCapital LLC grew its position in Millendo Therapeutics by 283.4% during the fourth quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 715,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 528,661 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Millendo Therapeutics by 20.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 613,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 105,457 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Millendo Therapeutics by 672.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 584,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 508,787 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Millendo Therapeutics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 207,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Millendo Therapeutics by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 11,906 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MLND stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.75. 1,866,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,214,159. Millendo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $12.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Millendo Therapeutics Company Profile

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include livoletide, a potential treatment for Prader-Willi syndrome; and nevanimibe, a potential treatment for patients with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia.

