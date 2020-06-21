Zacks: Brokerages Expect Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) to Announce $0.36 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Trade Desk’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. Trade Desk reported earnings of $0.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Trade Desk will report full year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $5.19. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $6.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Trade Desk.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $160.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.10 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share.

TTD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Trade Desk from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Trade Desk from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.07.

NASDAQ TTD traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $394.78. 1,622,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,854,925. The firm has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 2.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $320.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $136.00 and a fifty-two week high of $406.55.

In related news, insider Vivian Yang sold 3,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $698,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at $6,149,590. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.87, for a total transaction of $202,886.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,785 shares in the company, valued at $7,369,987.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 334,684 shares of company stock worth $102,519,005. Corporate insiders own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Trade Desk by 254.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Trade Desk by 79.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Trade Desk by 23.8% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Trade Desk by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

