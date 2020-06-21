Zacks: Brokerages Set $41.33 Price Target for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT)

Shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $41.33 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.31) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Opiant Pharmaceuticals an industry rank of 63 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OPNT shares. TheStreet downgraded Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of OPNT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.97. The company had a trading volume of 65,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,863. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.20 million, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.87. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $18.23.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $4.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.63 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 3.27%. Analysts anticipate that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 439.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. 25.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological treatments for substance use, addictive and eating disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for eating disorders, including bulimia nervosa and binge eating disorders, alcohol use disorders, a long term treatment to prevent relapse for patients with opioid use disorders, cocaine use disorders, and a heroin vaccine.

