Zacks: Cohbar Inc. (NYSE:CWBR) Given $10.00 Consensus Price Target by Analysts

Shares of Cohbar Inc. (NYSE:CWBR) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $10.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.06) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Cohbar an industry rank of 41 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Cohbar alerts:

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cohbar in a report on Wednesday, May 27th.

Shares of CWBR traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.45. 184,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,509. Cohbar has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $4.25.

Cohbar (NYSE:CWBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Cohbar

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, type 2 diabetes mellitus, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular disease, and neurodegenerative disease, such as Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Story: What does relative strength index mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cohbar (CWBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cohbar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohbar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.