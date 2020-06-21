Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $44.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ares Management, L.P. is a global alternative asset manager. It manages four investment groups that invest in the tradable credit, direct lending, and private equity and real estate markets. The company’s Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts. Its Direct Lending Group segment provides financing solutions to small-to-medium sized companies. The company’s Private Equity Group segment focuses on majority or shared-control investments primarily in under-capitalized companies. Its Real Estate Group segment invests in new developments and the repositioning of assets; and originates and invests in a range of self-originated financing opportunities for middle-market owners and operators of commercial real estate. Ares Management, L.P. is headquartered in Los Angeles. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on ARES. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Ares Management from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ares Management from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Ares Management from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ares Management from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.82.

Shares of Ares Management stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.02. 1,848,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,252,693. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.14 and its 200-day moving average is $34.78. Ares Management has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $41.88.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $411.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.82 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 5.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ares Management will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.81%.

In other news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 700 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $26,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Antony P. Ressler sold 357,490 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $13,345,101.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,451,278 shares of company stock worth $128,343,223. Corporate insiders own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 8,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

