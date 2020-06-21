Zacks: Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. Mueller Industries’ rating score has declined by 200% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus target price of $40.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Mueller Industries an industry rank of 142 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

MLI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine cut Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut Mueller Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th.

Shares of MLI traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 615,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,162. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.69 and its 200-day moving average is $27.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Mueller Industries has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $34.11.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $602.92 million during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 4.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mueller Industries will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 18.26%.

In other Mueller Industries news, insider Steffen Sigloch sold 8,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $223,761.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,291,989.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,196 shares of company stock valued at $446,064. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 52.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 17.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

