Zacks: PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:NMTR) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:NMTR) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Zacks has also assigned PDS Biotechnology an industry rank of 41 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get PDS Biotechnology alerts:

Shares of NMTR stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $0.58. 290,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,995. PDS Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $0.82.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NMTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04.

About PDS Biotechnology

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc operates as a rare, orphan, and unmet needs-focused GI company. The company is advancing its drug candidates for short bowel syndrome and celiac disease. Its product candidates include NM-002, a proprietary long-acting GLP-1 agonist into Phase 2 trial for short bowel syndrome; and larazotide, a Phase 3 tight junction regulator being evaluated for patient-reported symptom improvement in non-responsive celiac disease.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PDS Biotechnology (NMTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PDS Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDS Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.