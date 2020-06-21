Zap (ZAP) Price Reaches $0.0027 on Top Exchanges

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded up 12.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One Zap token can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Zap has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar. Zap has a total market cap of $361,260.23 and $30,451.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00043394 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $512.35 or 0.05503365 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002590 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00051038 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00031854 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00013209 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001731 BTC.

About Zap

Zap (CRYPTO:ZAP) is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,534,257 tokens. Zap’s official website is www.zap.org . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Zap

Zap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

