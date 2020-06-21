Zebi (ZCO) Hits Market Capitalization of $173,604.00

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded down 48.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. During the last week, Zebi has traded 58.8% lower against the dollar. One Zebi token can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, LATOKEN, IDEX and OKEx. Zebi has a total market cap of $173,604.00 and approximately $81.00 worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zebi alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010754 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $172.54 or 0.01852891 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00171969 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045005 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000740 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00111084 BTC.

Zebi Token Profile

Zebi’s genesis date was February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 450,099,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,475,421 tokens. Zebi’s official website is www.zebi.io . Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zebi

Zebi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, IDEX, Koinex, Hotbit, OKEx, DDEX and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zebi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zebi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zebi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zebi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.