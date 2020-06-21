Zennies (ZENI) Trading Down 2.9% This Week

Zennies (CURRENCY:ZENI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Zennies has a market capitalization of $93,419.69 and $3.00 worth of Zennies was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zennies has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. One Zennies coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pandacoin (PND) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000238 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Zennies Profile

ZENI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. Zennies’ total supply is 1,000,812,836 coins. Zennies’ official Twitter account is @zenizone . Zennies’ official website is zeni.zone

Zennies Coin Trading

Zennies can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zennies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zennies should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zennies using one of the exchanges listed above.

