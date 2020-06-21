ZumCoin (ZUM) Price Down 1% This Week

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 21st. In the last week, ZumCoin has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One ZumCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. ZumCoin has a market capitalization of $1.66 million and approximately $77,488.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZumCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000063 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ZumCoin

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZumCoin Coin Trading

ZumCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZumCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZumCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.