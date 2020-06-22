$0.10 EPS Expected for Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) will report earnings per share of $0.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is ($0.20). Regions Financial reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 74.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.82. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Regions Financial.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 9.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on RF shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Nomura Securities lowered their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.77.

Shares of RF stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.00. 51,154,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,232,320. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.03 and its 200 day moving average is $13.22. Regions Financial has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $17.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In other news, Director Jose S. Suquet purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.21 per share, with a total value of $51,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,527 shares in the company, valued at $423,990.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jose S. Suquet purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,527 shares in the company, valued at $410,286.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $288,941,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 309.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,757,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,221,000 after purchasing an additional 14,936,752 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,725,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,758,000 after purchasing an additional 899,837 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $183,638,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,169,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,341,000 after purchasing an additional 190,099 shares in the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Earnings History and Estimates for Regions Financial (NYSE:RF)

