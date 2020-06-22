$0.13 EPS Expected for Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.16. Heartland Express posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 51.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Heartland Express.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $166.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.93 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 11.05%. Heartland Express’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

HTLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub cut Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays cut their price target on Heartland Express from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Heartland Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLD traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 546,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,102. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.57. Heartland Express has a 1 year low of $15.65 and a 1 year high of $22.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.99%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Heartland Express by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Heartland Express by 10.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Heartland Express by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Heartland Express by 42.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Heartland Express by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. 53.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

