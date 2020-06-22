$0.15 EPS Expected for CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH’s earnings. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH will report full-year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.58 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH.

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $69.63 million during the quarter. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH had a negative net margin of 75.31% and a positive return on equity of 9.11%.

CMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities raised shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

In related news, CEO Phillip A. Reinsch purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.82 per share, with a total value of $96,400.00. Also, Director John L. Bernard purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.82 per share, for a total transaction of $120,500.00. Insiders have purchased 55,000 shares of company stock worth $266,000 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,675,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 183,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CMO traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,385,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,014. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.44. The company has a market capitalization of $527.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.30, a quick ratio of 35.46 and a current ratio of 35.46. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

