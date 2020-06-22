-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for iCAD Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that iCAD Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD) will report earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for iCAD’s earnings. iCAD posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iCAD will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.19) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for iCAD.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). iCAD had a negative return on equity of 95.94% and a negative net margin of 69.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on ICAD shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of iCAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. iCAD presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iCAD by 686.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iCAD in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iCAD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iCAD by 37.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of iCAD during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 36.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICAD stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.46. 348,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,213. The company has a market cap of $239.19 million, a P/E ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.31. iCAD has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $15.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.83.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the early identification and treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company provides electronic brachytherapy (eBX) products, including Axxent eBx systems for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, endometrial cancer, cervical cancer, and skin cancer, as well as for treating other cancers or conditions where radiation therapy is indicated comprising intraoperative radiation therapy.

