-$0.16 EPS Expected for Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) to announce ($0.16) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.20). Option Care Health posted earnings of ($0.52) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 69.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.14). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Option Care Health.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $705.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.17 million. Option Care Health had a negative return on equity of 6.75% and a negative net margin of 4.22%.

OPCH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Option Care Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.81.

In related news, Director Alan Troy Nielsen purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.55 per share, for a total transaction of $25,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $25,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPCH. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,686,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Option Care Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Option Care Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,152,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,294,000. 22.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Option Care Health stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.14. 497,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,125. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 1.30. Option Care Health has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $18.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.21 and its 200-day moving average is $11.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc provides independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. It serves patients with acute and chronic conditions. The company is based in Bannockburn, Illinois.

