$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) This Quarter

Analysts expect HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) to announce $0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for HMS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.17. HMS posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 44.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HMS will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for HMS.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. HMS had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $171.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. HMS’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on HMSY. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of HMS in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of HMS in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of HMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HMS from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of HMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.39.

NASDAQ HMSY traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $31.10. The stock had a trading volume of 878,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,580. HMS has a one year low of $18.19 and a one year high of $40.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.63.

In other news, CAO Greg D. Aunan sold 32,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $864,383.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,755.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HMSY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in HMS by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 18,027 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HMS by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 8,527 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of HMS by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 278,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,233,000 after acquiring an additional 18,717 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of HMS by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of HMS by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,545,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,344,000 after acquiring an additional 45,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

HMS Company Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

