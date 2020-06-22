-$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) to report ($0.28) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Pegasystems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.49). Pegasystems reported earnings per share of ($0.30) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pegasystems will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pegasystems.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $265.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

PEGA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.75.

In related news, SVP Leon Trefler sold 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.17, for a total value of $40,772.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,421.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Jones sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total transaction of $468,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,229.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,514 shares of company stock worth $2,293,033. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Pegasystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Pegasystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Pegasystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pegasystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Pegasystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. 48.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.59. The stock had a trading volume of 539,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,130. Pegasystems has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $103.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.99 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.60%.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

