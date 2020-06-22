$0.35 EPS Expected for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) to post earnings per share of $0.35 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.22. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers posted earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $273.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RBA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.94.

In related news, SVP Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 13,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $541,881.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,985.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 7,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $302,493.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,282 shares of company stock valued at $3,515,136. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter worth about $15,124,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RBA traded down $0.64 on Friday, hitting $39.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,140. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12 month low of $25.92 and a 12 month high of $45.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is 60.15%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

