$0.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) will report earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Baxter International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.63. Baxter International reported earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full-year earnings of $3.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Baxter International.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Baxter International had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Baxter International’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BAX. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Baxter International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Baxter International from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet raised Baxter International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Baxter International from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.42.

In related news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total transaction of $344,044.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,709,193.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total value of $124,425.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,936,264.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,708 shares of company stock worth $5,199,699. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its stake in Baxter International by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 8,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Huber Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 36,249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAX traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.96. 1,893,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,176,898. Baxter International has a 1 year low of $69.10 and a 1 year high of $95.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is a positive change from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

