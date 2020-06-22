0xcert Price Down 10% Over Last Week (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 17.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. During the last week, 0xcert has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. One 0xcert token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, IDEX and BitForex. 0xcert has a market cap of $398,374.86 and approximately $23,947.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00043537 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $512.36 or 0.05495562 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002651 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00050384 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00031872 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00013308 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004440 BTC.

0xcert Token Profile

ZXC is a token. It launched on July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 474,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,626,334 tokens. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert

0xcert Token Trading

0xcert can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitForex, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

