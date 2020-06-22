$1.81 Billion in Sales Expected for Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) will report sales of $1.81 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pinduoduo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.93 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.70 billion. Pinduoduo reported sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 70.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinduoduo will report full year sales of $7.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.71 billion to $7.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $11.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.01 billion to $12.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pinduoduo.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported ($2.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($2.39). Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 28.48% and a negative return on equity of 37.60%. The company had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Pinduoduo’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on PDD shares. China Renaissance Securities downgraded Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Pinduoduo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 191.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 32,317 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter valued at about $543,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,996,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,137,000 after buying an additional 211,070 shares in the last quarter. 20.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PDD traded up $5.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,671,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,559,971. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.42. Pinduoduo has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $89.25. The firm has a market cap of $97.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.62 and a beta of 1.33.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

