$18.33 Million in Sales Expected for Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) will post $18.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.37 million and the highest is $19.31 million. Fidus Investment posted sales of $18.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full year sales of $75.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $72.19 million to $78.12 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $78.18 million, with estimates ranging from $76.29 million to $79.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fidus Investment.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $19.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FDUS shares. B. Riley increased their price target on Fidus Investment from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. National Securities upgraded Fidus Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine cut Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Fidus Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.40.

NASDAQ:FDUS traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $8.75. 191,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,902. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.19 and its 200-day moving average is $11.72. Fidus Investment has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $16.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 727,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 81,900 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fidus Investment by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 567,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 244,751 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Fidus Investment by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 502,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,461,000 after purchasing an additional 14,240 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 298,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after buying an additional 10,181 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 4.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 275,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 10,974 shares during the period. 30.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

