$226.11 Million in Sales Expected for ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) will post $226.11 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $217.97 million and the highest is $230.16 million. ProAssurance reported sales of $235.47 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full year sales of $897.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $875.52 million to $927.09 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $910.44 million, with estimates ranging from $866.07 million to $989.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ProAssurance.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $196.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.50 million. ProAssurance had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRA. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on ProAssurance from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on ProAssurance from $36.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on ProAssurance from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of ProAssurance by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 18,957 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of ProAssurance by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 12,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PRA traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.84. 903,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,716. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. ProAssurance has a 52-week low of $12.67 and a 52-week high of $42.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.47 and its 200-day moving average is $26.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.69%.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

Featured Story: What is insider trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ProAssurance (PRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.