$34.47 Million in Sales Expected for Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) to announce sales of $34.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Clarus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $35.00 million and the lowest is $34.20 million. Clarus posted sales of $46.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarus will report full year sales of $196.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $194.40 million to $199.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $217.60 million, with estimates ranging from $215.00 million to $221.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Clarus.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Clarus had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $53.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.40 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Clarus in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Clarus from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clarus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLAR. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Clarus by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Clarus by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Clarus by 29.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Clarus by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Clarus stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.79. The company had a trading volume of 256,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,155. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.51. The company has a market cap of $321.84 million, a P/E ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.17. Clarus has a fifty-two week low of $7.88 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Clarus’s payout ratio is 16.39%.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

