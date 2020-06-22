4NEW (KWATT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $251.00

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. In the last seven days, 4NEW has traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. 4NEW has a total market cap of $18,101.93 and approximately $251.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 4NEW token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, BitForex, Hotbit and Cobinhood.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010736 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.76 or 0.01852423 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00172336 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00044972 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000740 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00110865 BTC.

4NEW Profile

4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 tokens. 4NEW’s official website is 4new.io . 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling 4NEW

4NEW can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, LATOKEN, Hotbit, IDEX, Cobinhood and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4NEW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 4NEW using one of the exchanges listed above.

