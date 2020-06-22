$59.84 Million in Sales Expected for Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) will announce $59.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $63.06 million and the lowest is $56.30 million. Guardant Health reported sales of $53.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full-year sales of $279.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $275.50 million to $282.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $378.16 million, with estimates ranging from $351.00 million to $416.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.10. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 30.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $67.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

In other news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $37,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,840 shares in the company, valued at $128,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek A. Bertocci sold 19,100 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $1,158,415.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,085,196.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,597,608 shares of company stock valued at $796,244,325 over the last 90 days. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Guardant Health by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Guardant Health by 1,930.0% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in Guardant Health by 2,247.4% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GH traded down $0.63 on Friday, reaching $78.92. 875,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,449. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.08 and a beta of 0.63. Guardant Health has a 52 week low of $55.90 and a 52 week high of $112.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.71.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

