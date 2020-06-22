$640.90 Million in Sales Expected for Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) will post $640.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $645.30 million and the lowest is $637.40 million. Option Care Health posted sales of $191.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 234.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full year sales of $2.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Option Care Health.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). Option Care Health had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $705.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.17 million.

OPCH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.81.

Option Care Health stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.14. The company had a trading volume of 497,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,125. Option Care Health has a 1 year low of $5.74 and a 1 year high of $18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.59.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Alan Troy Nielsen acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.55 per share, with a total value of $25,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPCH. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Option Care Health by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6,543 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $743,000. 22.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc provides independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. It serves patients with acute and chronic conditions. The company is based in Bannockburn, Illinois.

