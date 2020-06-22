Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Receives $99.88 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.88.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABT. Cfra boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.68. The stock had a trading volume of 9,473,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,263,258. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.40 billion, a PE ratio of 45.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $79,212.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,626,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher J. Scoggins sold 414 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $39,785.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,815,746.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,210 shares of company stock valued at $13,893,200. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABT. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 155.3% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 45,849 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 112,047 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $9,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

