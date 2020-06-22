Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) fell 5.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.95 and last traded at $2.98, 1,151,561 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 20% from the average session volume of 1,439,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABEO. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.70.

The company has a market cap of $262.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.94 and its 200-day moving average is $2.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.27). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 417,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 6,086 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 144.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 104.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,299 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 33,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 10,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.14% of the company’s stock.

About Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

