Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.92.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $104.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $99.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.58, for a total value of $513,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $2,324,438.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 36,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.51, for a total transaction of $3,144,544.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,120.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 554.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XLRN traded up $2.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.38. 782,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,677. The company has a current ratio of 15.15, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of -39.14 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.02. Acceleron Pharma has a 1 year low of $37.60 and a 1 year high of $108.50.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.09). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 182.31% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $4.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

