Accenture (NYSE:ACN) PT Raised to $182.00 at Bank of America

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $154.00 to $182.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $196.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $227.00 to $188.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Societe Generale raised shares of Accenture to a buy rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Accenture from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $211.15.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of ACN traded down $1.38 on Thursday, reaching $201.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,709,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,795,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.76. Accenture has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $216.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Accenture will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Accenture news, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $662,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,014 shares in the company, valued at $4,682,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 5,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $999,925.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,181,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,221 shares of company stock worth $4,169,477 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $844,000. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in Accenture by 47.9% during the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Accenture by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 504,162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $106,165,000 after acquiring an additional 21,861 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Accenture during the first quarter valued at $1,683,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 8,128.4% during the first quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 448,944 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,295,000 after purchasing an additional 443,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.