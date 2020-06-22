Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.00.

ARAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Accuray from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Accuray in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Accuray in a report on Sunday. Finally, Cowen reissued an “average” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Accuray in a report on Sunday.

Shares of ARAY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.28. 669,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,727. The firm has a market cap of $206.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.06 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.57. Accuray has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $4.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $99.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.46 million. Accuray had a net margin of 0.64% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accuray will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accuray in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Accuray by 950.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 14,250 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accuray in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Accuray in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Accuray by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

