Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Earns Average Rating from Cowen

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY)‘s stock had its “average” rating restated by equities researchers at Cowen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 250.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Accuray in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Accuray from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accuray presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Get Accuray alerts:

NASDAQ ARAY traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $2.28. 669,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,727. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.38 million, a P/E ratio of 114.06 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. Accuray has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $4.68.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $99.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.46 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Accuray will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARAY. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accuray in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Accuray by 950.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 14,250 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accuray in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Accuray in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Accuray by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.