Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Stock Price Up 15.5%

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) shares rose 15.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.44 and last traded at $0.44, approximately 23,054,845 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 172% from the average daily volume of 8,484,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

ATNM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company.

Get Actinium Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 70.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,007,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 828,012 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 174,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 95,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 489,770 shares during the last quarter.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, Iomab-B that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial as an induction and conditioning agent in patients over the age of 55 with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia prior to receiving a bone marrow transplant, also known as a hematopoietic stem cell transplant.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.