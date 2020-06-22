Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Shares Down 6%

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) were down 6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.38 and last traded at $9.55, approximately 1,116,768 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 2,638,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.

ADAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $3.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub cut Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.94.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.90 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,324.48% and a negative return on equity of 85.62%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James Noble sold 500,000 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $4,665,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 18.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 34,428,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,646,000 after acquiring an additional 6,428,730 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,114,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,525,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,999 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,002,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,321,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 694,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

