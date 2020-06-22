Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) Shares Gap Up to $12.11

Shares of Adesto Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:IOTS) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.70, but opened at $12.11. Adesto Technologies shares last traded at $12.11, with a volume of 882,300 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IOTS. BidaskClub cut shares of Adesto Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.55 price objective on shares of Adesto Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adesto Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Adesto Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adesto Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.08.

Get Adesto Technologies alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.00 and its 200-day moving average is $10.06. The stock has a market cap of $374.95 million, a P/E ratio of -14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

In related news, insider Sohrab Modi sold 7,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $79,732.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,037.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 12.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adesto Technologies by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Adesto Technologies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 38,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adesto Technologies by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Adesto Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 470,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adesto Technologies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

About Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS)

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific semiconductors and embedded systems that offer the building blocks of Internet of Things (IoT) edge devices operating on networks worldwide. The company's portfolio of semiconductor and embedded technologies are optimized for connected IoT devices and systems used in industrial, consumer, communications, and medical applications.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Adesto Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adesto Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.