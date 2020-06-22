Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 6/17/2020 – Advanced Micro Devices had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp.
- 6/16/2020 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $56.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 6/9/2020 – Advanced Micro Devices was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 6/2/2020 – Advanced Micro Devices had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp.
- 5/29/2020 – Advanced Micro Devices was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 5/1/2020 – Advanced Micro Devices was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 5/1/2020 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $54.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/30/2020 – Advanced Micro Devices had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/30/2020 – Advanced Micro Devices had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush.
- 4/30/2020 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $60.00 to $66.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/29/2020 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $58.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/29/2020 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $48.00 to $52.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/29/2020 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $52.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/29/2020 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $50.00 to $55.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 4/29/2020 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Cfra from $53.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/29/2020 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $62.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/29/2020 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura from $58.00 to $64.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/29/2020 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $65.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/29/2020 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $52.50 to $67.50.
- 4/28/2020 – Advanced Micro Devices had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $55.00.
Shares of AMD traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,650,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,464,758. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $27.43 and a one year high of $59.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.14.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 6,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $418,000. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,661 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 36,207 shares during the period. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.
