Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/17/2020 – Advanced Micro Devices had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp.

6/16/2020 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $56.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/9/2020 – Advanced Micro Devices was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/2/2020 – Advanced Micro Devices had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp.

5/29/2020 – Advanced Micro Devices was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/1/2020 – Advanced Micro Devices was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/1/2020 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $54.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Advanced Micro Devices had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Advanced Micro Devices had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush.

4/30/2020 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $60.00 to $66.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2020 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $58.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/29/2020 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $48.00 to $52.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/29/2020 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $52.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/29/2020 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $50.00 to $55.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/29/2020 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Cfra from $53.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2020 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $62.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2020 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura from $58.00 to $64.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2020 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $65.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2020 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $52.50 to $67.50.

4/28/2020 – Advanced Micro Devices had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $55.00.

Shares of AMD traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,650,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,464,758. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $27.43 and a one year high of $59.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.14.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.43, for a total transaction of $8,314,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,753,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,635,928.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total value of $2,315,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,378,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,206,595.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 461,000 shares of company stock worth $25,495,320. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 6,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $418,000. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,661 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 36,207 shares during the period. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

