Aeon Global Health Corp (OTCMKTS:AGHC) Major Shareholder Sells $16,283.34 in Stock

Aeon Global Health Corp (OTCMKTS:AGHC) major shareholder Microcap Fund Lllp Ibex sold 271,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.06, for a total transaction of $16,283.34. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Aeon Global Health stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,246. Aeon Global Health Corp has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.06.

About Aeon Global Health

Aeon Global Health Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides various clinical laboratory testing services in the United States. The company operates through Laboratory Testing Services and Web-Based Software segments. Its laboratory testing services include the testing of an individual's blood, urine, or saliva for the presence of drugs or chemicals, as well as the patient's DNA profile.

