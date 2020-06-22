Aeon Global Health Corp (OTCMKTS:AGHC) Major Shareholder Sells $16,283.34 in Stock

Aeon Global Health Corp (OTCMKTS:AGHC) major shareholder Microcap Fund Lllp Ibex sold 271,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.06, for a total transaction of $16,283.34. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of Aeon Global Health stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,246. Aeon Global Health Corp has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.06.
About Aeon Global Health
