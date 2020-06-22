AES Corp (NYSE:AES) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.72.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded AES from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America upgraded AES from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded AES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group upgraded AES from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on AES from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

AES traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.34. The stock had a trading volume of 11,402,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,591,418. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.98. AES has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $21.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

AES (NYSE:AES) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. AES had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AES will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AES news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.22 per share, for a total transaction of $6,110,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in AES by 179.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in AES in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AES by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of AES by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

