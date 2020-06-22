Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Shares Down 14%

Shares of Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) traded down 14% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.05 and last traded at $2.28, 2,879,718 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 16% from the average session volume of 2,479,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $24.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.78.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aethlon Medical stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) by 9,823.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,570 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.74% of Aethlon Medical worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on creating devices that address unmet medical needs in health and biodefense worldwide. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage therapeutic device that eliminates life-threatening viruses from the circulatory system of infected individuals.

