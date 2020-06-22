AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Receives $45.51 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.51.

AFL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on AFLAC from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on AFLAC from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet downgraded AFLAC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AFLAC from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

In other news, COO Frederick John Crawford bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 247,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,110,185.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in AFLAC in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in AFLAC in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in AFLAC in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AFLAC by 858.5% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AFLAC in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFL traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.60. The company had a trading volume of 7,694,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,277,191. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.38. AFLAC has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $57.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 13.49%. AFLAC’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AFLAC will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.23%.

About AFLAC

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

