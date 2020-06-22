AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated a sell rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of AGCO from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of AGCO from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Shares of AGCO stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.24. 703,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,446. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. AGCO has a 52-week low of $35.33 and a 52-week high of $81.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.11.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.44. AGCO had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

In related news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total transaction of $124,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,494 shares in the company, valued at $197,585.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AGCO by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,429,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,810,000 after acquiring an additional 203,221 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AGCO by 19.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,865,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,667,000 after acquiring an additional 632,157 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in AGCO by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,241,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,890,000 after acquiring an additional 157,208 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in AGCO by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,641,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,819,000 after acquiring an additional 87,873 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AGCO by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,624,000 after acquiring an additional 22,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

