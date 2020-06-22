AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Shares Gap Up to $1.25

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.20, but opened at $1.25. AgEagle Aerial Systems shares last traded at $1.25, with a volume of 3,235,400 shares trading hands.

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS)

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc designs, develops, produces, distributes, and supports unmanned aerial vehicles for the precision agriculture industry. Its products include the AgEagle RX 60 and RX 40 Systems for day-to-day image acquisition for precision agriculture growers and agronomists. The company is headquartered in Neodesha, Kansas.

