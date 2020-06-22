Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Stock Price Up 10.4%

Shares of Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) rose 10.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.25 and last traded at $4.23, approximately 5,106,571 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,647,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.83.

AGEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Agenus in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.21. The stock has a market cap of $679.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.05.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.35 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agenus Inc will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Incyte sold 183,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total transaction of $693,208.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,580,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,276,950.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 781,900 shares of company stock worth $2,847,418 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Agenus during the 1st quarter valued at $29,827,000. Oracle Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agenus by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,360,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588,764 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Agenus by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,929,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,960 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agenus by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,562,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 52,784 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Agenus by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,127,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 112,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies.

