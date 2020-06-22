AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Receives $15.23 Average PT from Brokerages

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.23.

Several research firms have commented on AGNC. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura Securities raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.50 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Friday, May 15th.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Kain bought 189,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $2,383,768.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John D. Fisk bought 15,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.77 per share, for a total transaction of $199,569.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,712.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in AGNC Investment by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC grew its position in AGNC Investment by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 221,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AGNC Investment by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in AGNC Investment by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 85,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in AGNC Investment by 14.8% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

AGNC traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.89. 12,870,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,048,878. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.00 and its 200 day moving average is $15.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. AGNC Investment has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $19.65.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.30 million. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 171.65% and a positive return on equity of 13.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a jun 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

