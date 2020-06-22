AidCoin (AID) Hits Market Cap of $486,305.12

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One AidCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0106 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Bancor Network and Ethfinex. AidCoin has a total market cap of $486,305.12 and $29.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AidCoin has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010736 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.76 or 0.01852423 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00172336 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00044972 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000740 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00110865 BTC.

About AidCoin

AidCoin’s launch date was November 2nd, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 45,798,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,798,666 tokens. AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for AidCoin is www.aidcoin.co . AidCoin’s official message board is medium.com/aidcoin

Buying and Selling AidCoin

AidCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bancor Network, Upbit and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AidCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AidCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

