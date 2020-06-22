Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $136.10.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AYX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Alteryx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Alteryx from $146.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Alteryx from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Alteryx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Alteryx from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

In other Alteryx news, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 1,138 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.70, for a total value of $100,940.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 13,000 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total transaction of $1,175,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 160,689 shares of company stock worth $20,026,744. 13.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Alteryx in the first quarter worth approximately $27,387,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Alteryx by 145.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 428,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,874,000 after purchasing an additional 254,229 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Alteryx by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Alteryx by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,565,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Alteryx by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 332,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,283,000 after purchasing an additional 75,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx stock traded up $2.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $163.56. 1,936,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,088. Alteryx has a 52-week low of $75.17 and a 52-week high of $168.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,271.20 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.34.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Alteryx had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $108.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alteryx will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

