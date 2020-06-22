Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) Receives $34.55 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMCX. Imperial Capital boosted their price target on Amc Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Amc Networks from $47.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Amc Networks from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amc Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMCX traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,505,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,211. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.93. Amc Networks has a 1-year low of $19.62 and a 1-year high of $57.04.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $734.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.27 million. Amc Networks had a return on equity of 71.92% and a net margin of 10.16%. Amc Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amc Networks will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amc Networks by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amc Networks by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 85,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Amc Networks by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Amc Networks by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amc Networks by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Amc Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

